Home / Trending / Fishermen in Tamil Nadu join forest officials to rescue critically endangered dugong and olive ridley turtle. Watch

Fishermen in Tamil Nadu join forest officials to rescue critically endangered dugong and olive ridley turtle. Watch

trending
Published on Dec 08, 2022 04:42 PM IST

The videos showing rescue of a dugong and an olive ridley turtle in Tamil Nadu was posted on Twitter.

The image is taken from one of the videos that shows the rescue of a dugong and an olive ridley turtle in Tamil Nadu.( DFO Jagdish Bakan)
The image is taken from one of the videos that shows the rescue of a dugong and an olive ridley turtle in Tamil Nadu.( DFO Jagdish Bakan)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Two videos showing local fishermen in Tamil Nadu joining forest officials to rescue a dugong and an olive ridley turtle are winning people’s hearts. IAS officer Supriya Sahu, Addl Chief Secretary Environment Climate Change & Forests in Tamil Nadu, posted the videos on her Twitter handle. She also added more about the rescue mission in the caption of the post.

“Another rescue of a critically endangered Dugong and an Olive Ridley Turtle by forest staff and local fishermen in Ramanathapuram dist in TN. Yesterday. Heartwarming. #TNForest vc- DFO Jagdish Bakan,” she wrote and posted the videos. The clips show the men working together to help the aquatic creatures to get back to safety.

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, one video has received more than 4,200 views and the other one has gathered nearly 700 views. The post prompted people to share various comments.

“That’s nice,” wrote a Twitter user. “Good job,” posted another. “Kudos,” expressed a third. “Superb,” shared a fourth. Some reacted using thumbs up or clapping emoticons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
animal rescue twitter video
animal rescue twitter video

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out