Fitness coach’s morning routine breaks the internet: Rub banana peel, dunk face in ice

A fitness influencer’s morning routine is breaking the internet, having clocked more than 500 million views online in a matter of days. Ashton Hall cooked up a storm with the video where he wakes up at 3.50 am and goes through an elaborate set of actions, including dunking his face in ice-water multiple times and interspersing his workouts with meditation and journaling. Ashton Hall is breaking the internet with his 3.50am morning routine.(Instagram/@ashtonhallofficial)

Some parts of the video, particularly his face-dunking and rubbing banana peel over his face, prompted people to wonder whether the video was meant to be satire.

The viral video

Last month, fitness coach and social media personality Ashton Hall shared a YouTube video titled 'The morning routine that changed my life 3:50am to 9:30am'. The video has garnered 41 million views on YouTube.

It was reposted on X (formerly Twitter) more recently, where the clip is breaking records with 486 million views in three days.

Hall goes into his routine in minute detail. He begins his day while it’s still dark outside - getting up at 3.50 am. He brushes his teeth and steps into the balcony for 15 minutes of push-ups. This is followed by some meditation, prayer, and face-dunking in a bowl of ice and water. At 6 am, he begins to get ready for the gym, where he works out until 7.30 am, followed by a swim and a shower.

A little before 9 am, Hall eats a banana and rubs its peel on his face. Then he wears a blazer and sits down at his work desk. He again submerges his face in ice-cold water. During the meeting, the fitness influencer eats a breakfast prepared for him by someone else. This brings his morning to an end.

Watch the video below:

The clip has crossed more than 500 million views across platforms, sparking a new trend in the process.

The impact of the viral video

The video’s massive reach has made it the recipient of a range of comments - from amused to disbelieving to critical.

“I'm not saying this doesn't take discipline. I am a lot more impressed by the dad of 2+ kids, who meal preps on Sunday and gets to the gym 5-6 days a week while working a full-time job. What you showed me here is a dude with no responsibilities rubbing a banana peel on his face,” wrote one critic.

Ashton Hall started a new internet trend with the video too - for the last two days, X has been filled with posts about people dunking their face in ice to troll the content creator.

“Out of all of that, I'm still stuck on the fact he was rubbing a banana on his face,” another wrote.

“Imagine waking up at 3:45am but literally getting nothing done by 9am apart from exercise and eating,” an X user noted.

One person called it an example of “How to look productive while getting almost nothing done.”