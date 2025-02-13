Fitness freak's bizarre soy chunks and milk breakfast sparks buzz: 'Aise kaun khana khata hai'

Everyone know about unhealthy dieting fads and unusual juice cleanses that often go viral for their quick weight loss powers but those who are on the path of fitness believe that "food is fuel". A nutritious and balanced meal can help you achieve the body you want. However, some take the saying too literally and only look at food as fuel devoid of taste. An Indian fitness enthusiast's plain breakfast of boiled soya chunks and milk drew attention online.(Reddit)

Fitness freaks take pride in eating plain, boiled food like veggies, plain oats, grilled chicken with no seasoning to only consume their set calories. One such post by an Indian fitness enthusiast shocked many on social media after he shared the picture of his all too plain breakfast.

‘Goated breakfast’

Taking to a fitness subreddit, he shared his humble but protein-packed vegetarian breakfast. "For breakfast I usually have boiled soya chunks with salt sprinkled and a glass of milk with ensure powder. Are there any risks or disadvantages I might face?" he said, calling the meal a "Goated breakfast".

The photo of the meal surprised those on the subreddit who inquired why he chose to forego all spice in the meal even though they do not add a lot of calories to the food but definitely could enhance the taste of it.

"Are you British?'

"Bhai, chunks ko masale ke saath blend kar ke uski tikki bana ke air fryer me kuch nahi toh. Aise kaun khana khata hai bhai ( You could have blended the chunks with spices to make tikkis. Who eats like this?), asked one of them.

Another added, "I promise you, the 5 calories from the added spices are worth it. You should consider it."

A third user questioned if the man was really Indian, while a fourth quipped, "Advantage- you might, just might live longer. Disadvantage- you might not like the taste. Risk - you might end up wishing to live shorter."

