 Fitness influencer claims following these 6 simple steps can help you lose over 1 kg in a week | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fitness influencer claims following these 6 simple steps can help you lose over 1 kg in a week

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 25, 2024 09:21 AM IST

Chirag Barjatya, a fitness influencer, shared six tips for his followers and claimed these ways would help someone lose up to 1.5 kg in a week.

A fitness influencer took to X to share a few tips and claimed they would help a person shed over one kg in just a week. While most of the tips are regarding food habits, one of them asks people to increase their step count.

The image shows fitness influencer Chirag Barjatya, who shared six tips and claimed they would help with weight loss. (X/@chiragbarjatyaa)
The image shows fitness influencer Chirag Barjatya, who shared six tips and claimed they would help with weight loss. (X/@chiragbarjatyaa)

Chirag Barjatya shared the post on Monday and wrote that if people start following the steps, they will “be 1-1.5kg down” in the next seven days. As his first point, he wrote, “You remove all the nankeen farsan biscuits and sweets from home” and then added, “Pledge not to eat anything outside for seven days,” as the second tip.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Also Read: Oatzempic challenge: Experts weigh in on TikTok's viral oatmeal drink for weight loss

Take a look at the entire post here:

Since being shared, the post has collected over 1.8 lakh views. It has also accumulated nearly 1,600 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did X users say about this fashion influencer’s post?

“Is brown bread good for daily consumption?” asked an X user.

“Chai is allowed?” joined another.

“Stop alcohol intake,” suggested a third.

Also Read: Entrepreneur Dilip Kumar on Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath’s post: ‘Fit is not healthy’

“I do this daily and have lost 6 kgs in the past two months. This is in addition to taking protein diet towards by day end and not eating for at least 12 hours post-dinner,” shared a fourth.

“I am on an office trip; I will surely be 1 kg up by next week,” joked a fifth.

“I have stopped storing namkeen, cold drinks or chips in my house for the last four years. I have replaced namkeen, cold drinks or chips with walnuts and kaju badam packets. Whenever I feel hungry, I eat these,” posted a sixth.

“100%. Works like a charm,” wrote a seventh.

Chirag Barjatya is associated with PFC Club, an online fitness coaching platform. He regularly shares tips with his followers to help them with their journey towards a healthy lifestyle. Last year, Barjatya sparked a debate on X with his post on chole bhature. He tweeted, "I will never understand how people can eat this tala bhuna highly salted no protein meal first thing in the morning.”

What are your thoughts on the six steps suggested by the fitness influencer for weight loss?

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Fitness influencer claims following these 6 simple steps can help you lose over 1 kg in a week
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On