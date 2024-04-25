Fitness influencer claims following these 6 simple steps can help you lose over 1 kg in a week

A fitness influencer took to X to share a few tips and claimed they would help a person shed over one kg in just a week. While most of the tips are regarding food habits, one of them asks people to increase their step count. The image shows fitness influencer Chirag Barjatya, who shared six tips and claimed they would help with weight loss. (X/@chiragbarjatyaa)

Chirag Barjatya shared the post on Monday and wrote that if people start following the steps, they will “be 1-1.5kg down” in the next seven days. As his first point, he wrote, “You remove all the nankeen farsan biscuits and sweets from home” and then added, “Pledge not to eat anything outside for seven days,” as the second tip.

Since being shared, the post has collected over 1.8 lakh views. It has also accumulated nearly 1,600 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did X users say about this fashion influencer’s post?

“Is brown bread good for daily consumption?” asked an X user.

“Chai is allowed?” joined another.

“Stop alcohol intake,” suggested a third.

“I do this daily and have lost 6 kgs in the past two months. This is in addition to taking protein diet towards by day end and not eating for at least 12 hours post-dinner,” shared a fourth.

“I am on an office trip; I will surely be 1 kg up by next week,” joked a fifth.

“I have stopped storing namkeen, cold drinks or chips in my house for the last four years. I have replaced namkeen, cold drinks or chips with walnuts and kaju badam packets. Whenever I feel hungry, I eat these,” posted a sixth.

“100%. Works like a charm,” wrote a seventh.

Chirag Barjatya is associated with PFC Club, an online fitness coaching platform. He regularly shares tips with his followers to help them with their journey towards a healthy lifestyle. Last year, Barjatya sparked a debate on X with his post on chole bhature. He tweeted, "I will never understand how people can eat this tala bhuna highly salted no protein meal first thing in the morning.”

What are your thoughts on the six steps suggested by the fitness influencer for weight loss?