Fitness influencer’s bizarre 3:52 am morning routine sparks online debate: ‘Unrealistic’

Morning and night routines have long been a staple of social media trends, with influencers regularly sharing their versions of the perfect way to start or end the day. Now, another morning routine video has gone viral, this time featuring fitness influencer Ashton Hall. The clip, which has garnered over 668 million views on X (formerly Twitter), has sparked widespread criticism rather than admiration. Many users have mocked Hall’s highly structured and seemingly impractical routine, accusing him of promoting an exaggerated and unrealistic lifestyle rather than providing genuine inspiration. The video amassed 688 million views. (X/@tipsformenx)

The video begins with Hall waking up at precisely 3:52 am, staring at himself in the mirror before removing black tape from his mouth—a practice that has gained traction online, with claims that it improves sleep quality and reduces snoring. What follows is an elaborate five-hour morning routine, including an intense workout, journaling, swimming, breakfast, and multiple client meetings. At one point, he dunks his head twice into a bowl filled with cold water and fruits. Throughout the video, an unidentified woman assists Hall with his morning tasks, including meal preparation.

Take a look at the video:

Despite the video’s viral success, many viewers were unimpressed, arguing that Hall’s routine appeared more like a performance than a practical lifestyle. Critics pointed out that much of the video focused on aesthetics rather than productivity, with some accusing him of prioritizing views over genuine self-improvement.

Hall, a self-proclaimed fitness and business entrepreneur, has built his brand around helping clients transform their lives within a year. He began his online fitness journey during the pandemic, offering home workout solutions for those unable to access gyms. In a 2022 interview with The Ritz Herald, he shared, "I just decided to launch an online training platform. I immediately began uploading videos everywhere. You see, my fans appreciated the inspiration; they adored my athletic journey, and they wished they knew what I did to get to where I'm at."

