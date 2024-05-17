 Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list 2024 out now: Indians who made it to the list among 300 people | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list 2024 out now: Indians who made it to the list among 300 people

ByArfa Javaid
May 17, 2024 05:13 PM IST

Forbes released the ninth edition of 30 Under 30 Asia list and a few Indians have grabbed the spot among 300 people.

Forbes released the ninth edition of its 30 Under 30 Asia list on May 16. And as the name suggests, the list features young entrepreneurs, leaders, and trailblazers across the Asia-Pacific region under the age of 30 in 10 categories. These include art, entertainment, sports, finance and venture capital, marketing and advertising, retail and e-commerce, enterprise technology, manufacturing and energy, healthcare and science, social impact, and consumer technology.

Indian rapper King made it to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list under the entertainment segment.
Indian rapper King made it to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list under the entertainment segment.

A few Indians also made it to the list. Let us take a look at them below.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Entertainment

In the entertainment segment, two Indians made it to the list - Arpan Chandel (King) and Pavithra Chari.

1- Arpan Chandel (King)

Arpan Kumar Chandel is a rapper who is known by his stage name King. The 25-year-old rose to international fame when US pop star Nick Jonas picked up his track “Maan Meri Jaan” and sang it. He also appeared on the hip-hop reality show MTV Hustle in 2019 and has since released several albums. Sony Audio made him its brand ambassador last year. He even launched his own fragrance, Blanko.

Read| Singer-Rapper King: I never sit with people I have to pretend with

2- Pavithra Chari

Pavithra Chari is a 29-year-old trained singer-composer who gained recognition as half of the duo Shadow and Light with Anindo Bose. Their collaboration with the Berklee Indian Ensemble earned a Grammy nomination in 2023. She is also a Bharatnatyam dancer.

Finance and Venture Capital

1- Yeshu Agarwal

The 29-year-old is a co-founder of a Web3 payment company, Transak. Through this, people can buy cryptocurrencies using various payment methods, such as credit cards or bank transfers. In May 2023, the company raised $20 million in a Series A funding round led by CE Innovation Capital. The company also partnered with Visa, which allows users to transfer cryptocurrencies from wallets directly to a Visa debit card.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now! : The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list 2024 out now: Indians who made it to the list among 300 people

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On