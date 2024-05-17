Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list 2024 out now: Indians who made it to the list among 300 people

Forbes released the ninth edition of its 30 Under 30 Asia list on May 16. And as the name suggests, the list features young entrepreneurs, leaders, and trailblazers across the Asia-Pacific region under the age of 30 in 10 categories. These include art, entertainment, sports, finance and venture capital, marketing and advertising, retail and e-commerce, enterprise technology, manufacturing and energy, healthcare and science, social impact, and consumer technology. Indian rapper King made it to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list under the entertainment segment.

A few Indians also made it to the list. Let us take a look at them below.

Entertainment

In the entertainment segment, two Indians made it to the list - Arpan Chandel (King) and Pavithra Chari.

1- Arpan Chandel (King)

Arpan Kumar Chandel is a rapper who is known by his stage name King. The 25-year-old rose to international fame when US pop star Nick Jonas picked up his track “Maan Meri Jaan” and sang it. He also appeared on the hip-hop reality show MTV Hustle in 2019 and has since released several albums. Sony Audio made him its brand ambassador last year. He even launched his own fragrance, Blanko.

2- Pavithra Chari

Pavithra Chari is a 29-year-old trained singer-composer who gained recognition as half of the duo Shadow and Light with Anindo Bose. Their collaboration with the Berklee Indian Ensemble earned a Grammy nomination in 2023. She is also a Bharatnatyam dancer.

Finance and Venture Capital

1- Yeshu Agarwal

The 29-year-old is a co-founder of a Web3 payment company, Transak. Through this, people can buy cryptocurrencies using various payment methods, such as credit cards or bank transfers. In May 2023, the company raised $20 million in a Series A funding round led by CE Innovation Capital. The company also partnered with Visa, which allows users to transfer cryptocurrencies from wallets directly to a Visa debit card.