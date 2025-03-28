Foreign woman explores Delhi beyond stereotypes, shares why she loves the city. Video

Delhi has often been at the receiving end of critical reviews from foreign tourists, with many raising concerns about pollution, safety, and lifestyle. However, a recent viral video is flipping the script. A travel vlogger took to Instagram to share her positive experience in the Indian capital, urging users to “stop listening to people who hate Delhi.” A foreign vlogger’s video praising Delhi went viral.(Instagram/bellaandherbackpack)

Exploring Delhi’s best spots

The video, shared on Instagram by the account ‘bellaandherbackpack_’, highlights the best of Delhi, from historical landmarks to vibrant markets. The vlogger, who has visited the city multiple times, called it one of her favourite places. She recommended exploring areas like Hauz Khas, Chandni Chowk, Sarojini Nagar, and Safdarjung Enclave, showcasing Delhi’s diversity beyond its stereotypical depictions.

The post, which has amassed over 765,000 views, was captioned: "I love Delhi and I think you should spend a solid amount of time there…" The vlogger’s enthusiasm for the city struck a chord with many locals.

Delhiites applaud the positive take

Delhi residents were quick to react, appreciating the fresh perspective. Many praised her for not focusing solely on the city’s underprivileged areas, a common theme in foreign reviews.

One user commented, "Finally, someone who actually explored the city properly!" Another added, "Most tourists just visit the wrong places and then complain."

A third user remarked, "Glad she saw the real Delhi – from food to culture, we have it all." Another chimed in, "People need to stop treating Delhi like a survival challenge. It's a beautiful city!"

Others shared their own experiences, with one saying, "I have hosted many foreign friends here, and they all loved Delhi." Another wrote, "Not surprised! If you know where to go, Delhi is magical."

Some pointed out how media narratives often paint the city in a bad light. "The negativity is exaggerated. This video is refreshing!" one user said. Another added, "Delhi is a mix of everything – chaos, beauty, history, and fun!"