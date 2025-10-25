Foreign woman rates Indian cities by safety, shares experiences: ‘The stares, the chaos’

A foreign woman has shared her safety ratings for Indian cities, describing some as overwhelming and others as calm and welcoming. From Delhi to Kerala, Emma travelled across India and shared her experience of 8 cities.(@discoverwithemma_/Instagram)

The post was shared on Instagram by @discoverwithemma_, with the caption, “No sugar-coating, just my honest experience after weeks across 8 cities.”

Emma rates Indian cities:

According to Emma, Delhi scored the lowest with -1/10. The creator said the city was “overwhelming” with stares, chaos, and constant noise. She added that she would not want to be alone there.

She rated Agra 3/10, describing the Taj Mahal as beautiful but noting that constant horns and tourist scams made the city stressful.

“Locals are used to tourists, but it still felt like everyone wanted something from me.”

Emma rated Jaipur 5/10, saying it was better than Delhi and Agra but still very traditional. She felt comfortable exploring forts during the day but noted some areas remained challenging for solo travellers at night.

For Emma, Pushkar felt small, spiritual, and calm, with mostly respectful locals. She rated it 6.5/10 and mentioned that it gets quiet after dark, so evening plans require some thought.

Udaipur marked a noticeable change in atmosphere, with beautiful lakes and polite locals. Emma felt comfortable exploring alone during the daytime and rated it 8/10.

Emma found Mumbai bustling but fairly safe, appreciating the convenience of Uber and seeing women out alone. Goa, in contrast, felt free-spirited and relaxed during the day, though nighttime required caution. She gave Mumbai 6.5/10 and Goa 8/10.

According to Emma, the safest and most welcoming state she visited was Kerala, which felt calm, clean, and respectful, with safe transport and polite locals. She rated it 9/10.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when they respond.

Social media reacts:

The post quickly drew attention online, with people reacting to Emma’s honest take on Indian cities.

One of the users commented, “Kerala people are wondering how they lost 1 mark.”

A second user commented, “After seeing your ratings, I'm dying to visit Kerala! It's been on my bucket list for ages!”

“Please also visit the North East,” another user commented.

Many users praised her detailed observations and ratings, while others shared their own travel experiences.