Foreigner’s ‘Indian etiquette’ post on Reddit triggers civic sense discussion: ‘How do folks deal with this?'

A foreign traveller’s Reddit post describing early experiences in India has sparked an intense discussion online about manners and civic sense. The Redditor questions public manners in India sharing experience online.(Pexels/Representational Image)

The Redditor mentioned being in India for just three days and staying in Delhi, sharing that the visit had been enjoyable overall, apart from a brief flu.

However, the post highlighted frustration about what was described as a “lack of etiquette” among some people encountered in public spaces.

Post details public etiquette issues:

According to the post, the Redditor claimed that while waiting in queues, others would often walk straight ahead without waiting for their turn.

When this was pointed out, some appeared surprised, as if unaware of queueing norms.

“Then when you call it out, they look shocked as if they didn't realise queueing was a thing,” the Redditor adds.

The post also mentioned an incident on a bus, where a passenger reclined the seat so far back that it left little legroom. Redditor's polite request to adjust the seat reportedly led to visible irritation, followed by muttering in Hindi.

“Is this a cultural thing? How do folks deal with this?” the post further adds.

Check out the post here:

Screengrab of the Reddit post.(@miggins1610/Reddit)

Reddit reacts:

Reddit users reacted with a mix of opinions to the post. Some agreed that issues like queue-cutting and lack of public etiquette were common in crowded places, saying such experiences were part of everyday life in India.

Others felt the traveller was being too critical and should try to understand cultural differences before judging.

One of the users commented, “As far as the queue thing goes, just stand your ground. It happens to me too.”

A second user commented, “This queue thing is a big problem. If you leave even a cm between yourself and the person ahead, a whole family will squeeze in.”

“Frankly, I've faced similar or worse in the west, so it's not an India-specific problem,” another user commented.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)