Foreigner confronts man for dumping plastic bottles in Meghalaya, video sparks civic sense debate

The foreigner also reveals that he lives in Meghalaya before asking the tourist to pick up the bottles he had thrown on the roadside. At one point, he also stresses that such behaviour is irresponsible, especially in a region where natural beauty is central to tourism and local livelihoods.

In the video, the man is seen openly littering as people around him walk past without intervening. Visibly upset, the foreigner steps in and questions the act, pointing out the damage plastic waste can cause to Meghalaya’s fragile ecosystem.

A video from Meghalaya has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage and introspection over civic responsibility and environmental awareness. The clip, shared on Instagram, shows a foreigner confronting a man who was casually discarding plastic bottles in a public area in the hill state, known for its pristine landscapes and eco-sensitive terrain.

Social media reactions Social media users were quick to react to the clip, sparking a discussion about civic responsibility and environmental consciousness. Several users also praised the foreigner for speaking up.

“Good job Paduh, these tourists comes and litter everywhere. No manners or civic sense at all,” one user commented.

“Its a shame to let foreigners tell you to clean your own house. Indian needs to discover civic sense yet. I appreciate you for teaching the forgotten civic sense,” wrote another.

“bro whole india is with you on this . we dont want people without civic sense anywhere in india . if they want to throw garbage better go to there own state . whoever throws garbage on road need to b told to pick it,” said a third user.

“That's a good thing u did ..Paduhaki...admired your confidence..every fellow being should be like this..Keep every place clean not only this place,” expressed one user.