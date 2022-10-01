Foreigner eats Indian snacks for a full day. Watch how she reacts to different items

Many content creators often take to their profiles to share videos that show them trying food items from countries other than their own. It is almost also a trend for many to try out Indian foods. Just like Instagram user Karissa Dumbacher who shared a video that shows her trying out various Indian snacks like chips and chocolate.

“Eating Indian Snacks for a full day!!,” she wrote and shared the video. The clip captures her eating different foods for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. What is amazing about the video is the way she reacts while trying each item.

Take a look:

The video has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 9.2 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Alongside, the video has received nearly 69,000 likes. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many couldn’t help but comment how she ate KitKat by taking a bite out of the chocolate instead of breaking it into separate parts.

“These snacks are the best ever. These chips are not even minutely spicy for us, they're just yum” shared an Instagram user. “I just can't get over the way you bit into that KitKat...the anxiety,” joked another. “That was fun! Thank you,” praised a third. “Indian snacks are the best,” wrote a fourth.