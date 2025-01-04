Forest officials carry 600 kg rhino calf on shoulders to rescue it from swamp: 'Unsung heroes of nature'

In a heartwarming act of dedication to wildlife conservation, a team of forest officials successfully rescued a rhinoceros calf trapped in a swamp. The daring operation, which required immense teamwork and physical effort, highlights the unwavering commitment of India’s wildlife defenders. Forest officials saved a 600-700 kg rhino calf trapped in a swamp.(X/@ParveenKaswan)

A challenging rescue operation

The rhinoceros calf, estimated to weigh between 600 and 700 kilograms, found itself stuck in a swamp, unable to free itself. Acting swiftly, a group of forest officials devised a plan to save the animal. In a display of remarkable determination, they carefully manoeuvred the calf onto a wooden plank and carried it on their shoulders through the challenging terrain to safety.

The extraordinary rescue operation was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan, who posted it with a caption: "This is a video from August. When a rhino calf weighing 600-700 kgs was rescued by lifting on shoulders by our teams. Sometimes this is what conservation looks like."

Viral video garners praise

The video, showcasing the coordination and dedication of the team, quickly went viral, drawing widespread admiration on social media. Viewers were left inspired by the rescuers’ perseverance and their commitment to preserving India’s rich wildlife heritage.

Watch the clip here:

Netizens react with gratitude

The comments section of Kaswan’s post overflowed with praise for the forest officials. Social media users expressed their heartfelt gratitude and applauded the heroic efforts.

One user commented: "This is incredible work! Kudos to the team for saving such a majestic creature." Another added: "Truly inspiring. The dedication of these officials is unmatched."

Others marvelled at the effort required to carry such a large animal. "Can’t imagine the strength and coordination needed for this. Hats off to them!" one user wrote, while another chimed in: "What a heartwarming story. These people are real heroes."

Several comments also highlighted the importance of conservation. "This shows what real conservation efforts look like," noted a user, while another remarked: "Protecting wildlife is no easy task, but they do it with such passion. Salute!"