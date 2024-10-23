Former child influencer Shari Franke shares horrors behind mother's YouTube channel

Former child influencer Shari Franke, whose mother was sentenced to 30 years in a Utah prison for child abuse, has spoked up about what it was like to grow up in an atmosphere where every vulnerable moment of her life was filmed. Shari Franke said that sometimes she was paid $100 as a bribe to film an embarrassing moment.(Instagram/sharilfranke)

Ruby Franke ran a popular YouTube channel "8 Passengers" since 2015 till she pleaded guilty to abusing her 12-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter.

"I don’t come today as the daughter of a felon, nor a victim of an abnormally abusive mother. I come today as a victim of family vlogging," said Shari while testifying to US lawmakers.

‘Was paid to film embarassing moments’

Shari began by saying that there is never a good reason to post your children online for money or fame. “It is more than just filming your family life and putting it online. It is a full-time job, with employees, business credit cards, managers and marketing strategies,” Shari said.

Shari said that like many child influencers she was paid for her work and the money has helped her in her adult life. "This money was usually a bribe. For example, we would be rewarded a $100 or a shopping trip if we filmed an embarrassing moment. Some of our most popular videos were when my eyebrow was accidentally waxed off, and the whole world saw a crying teenager who just wanted to mourn in private," she revealed.

"How do we determine what a child has to be paid. What price is worth giving up your childhood?" she asked.

"If I could go back and do it all again, I’d rather have an empty bank account now and not have my childhood plastered all over the internet. No amount of money I received has made what I’ve experienced worth it," she shared.

Shari said she aims to end family vlogging and raise awareness about the exploitation of children online through family vlogging videos.

Who are Shari and Ruby Franke?

Shari's mother Ruby Franke ran a YouTube channel named. "8 Passengers" that revolved around the family's daily life. On the channel, Ruby along with Jodi Hildebrandt, another content creator, shared tips on parenting.

However, it was reported that the duo were abusing Ruby's youngest children to convince them that they were evil, possessed and needed to be punished.

Ruby's 12-year-old son escaped Jodi's home and ran over to a neighbour’s house begging them for food and water. The neighbour told police that the boy was "malnourished", had open wounds and "deep lacerations from being tied up with rope". The 12-year-old boy told police that Jodi would put cayenne pepper and honey on their wounds.

When their house was searched, a 10-year-old girl, in a "similar physical condition of malnourishment" was found.

Both women pled guilty to charges of aggravated child abuse and were sentenced to 30 years in prison each.