Founder calls out ex-employee who quit his startup after 100% salary hike offer: ‘We grew 3X last year’

A founder’s recent social media post about a senior employee’s departure has sparked a heated debate regarding loyalty and business foresight. After a key staff member declined a 100% salary match, citing fears that the company could not sustain such an expense, the founder revealed that the business has since achieved 3X growth. While the founder attributed this success to sheer entrepreneurial will, the story has divided opinion on whether employees should be expected to share a founder's high-risk appetite. The founder shared how his company has grown over the years. (LinkedIn/Karthick Raajha)

“One of my senior staff quit. She got a 100% hike from a funded company. After consulting with some of my friends, I decided to retain her with matching the salary. We were not big but we were profitable,” founder and CEO Karthick Raajha recalled.

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In his LinkedIn post, he shared that giving out “100% hikes was next to impossible at that stage,” yet the company still decided to do so. He added, “This person also was highest paid around that time. She didn’t accept the new offer.”

Raajha claimed that the employee, who was well aware of the company’s financial situation, told HR that the “company won’t survive for long”.

The CEO stated that his company proved the former employee’s ominous prediction wrong and has grown over the years. “However smart you are, you don’t or won’t understand few things in business. It’s not the cashflow, pipeline, revenue or leads, it’s the founder who makes it work for the initial few years. We grew 3X last year. We are on track to 5X this year. Thanks to people who never trusted me, you make me.”