Free veggies to quiet metro zones: Delhi woman in Copenhagen lists 4 things she wishes existed in India

A Delhi woman living in Copenhagen has caught the internet's attention after sharing a lighthearted video about everyday conveniences she wished existed in India. Taking to Instagram, Palak Wahi, shared a video where she listed four things from Denmark that she felt would make life in India more enjoyable. The video quickly went viral, garnering thousands of likes and a flood of comments.(Instagram/@povpalak)

In the clip, Wahi begins by highlighting the concept of free vegetable distribution in Copenhagen, something she spotted during her stay abroad. She then mentions “quiet zones” in the metro, which are basically designated compartments where passengers are expected to maintain silence.

Her third wish is for water to be served in “cute jugs” at restaurants and cafes, and the last is widespread access to bicycles for everyday travel.

Watch the video here.

(Also Read: Dutch woman living in India shares list of things every newcomer should know: 'Prepare to be fed to death')

Social media reactions

The video quickly went viral, garnering thousands of likes and a flood of comments. While some users agreed with her observations, others reacted with humour and scepticism.

“First 2 just dream. They are possible for at least the next 20 to 30 years,” wrote one user, dismissing the possibility of free vegetables and metro quiet zones in India anytime soon.

Another quipped, “Cycle- veggies-jugs- stolen. Silence space would have uncle/aunties shouting/sneezing. I wish civic sense existed in India.”

Some users also contrasted lifestyles in India and abroad. “It’s not about any economical standpoint. The major difference between foreigners and Indians is that foreigners enjoy their life, and we Indians just live our life. There’s a big difference, and those who understand it know the meaning of life,” wrote a third user.

One user pointed to practical challenges, imagining how Wahi’s ideas might play out in India. “Imagine the chaos if this happens in India—poverty, potholes, garbage, and lack of hygiene,” the user remarked.