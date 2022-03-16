Friends get special glasses for colour-blind boy, his reaction is priceless

Friendship is one of the most celebrated and purest forms of love that one can experience in their lifetime. Many videos on the Internet show people doing such things for their friends that often end up making them emotional and rightly so. This video that was shared on Instagram by Good News Correspondent shows exactly that kind of a moment involving a colour blind boy.

The video opens to show this boy opening up a present that has some special glasses that will help him see colours in the world. Being colour blind, he had missed out on a lot of colours in this world and his friends definitely realised the importance of helping him perceive the world in all its glorious colours. This is the reason why they decided to gift him some special glasses and record his reaction when he finally saw the colours of the world.

The video shows the boy breaking down after a few seconds of shakily holding onto the glasses. His reaction that was equal parts adorable and emotional has gained the Internet's heart. “EMOTIONAL REACTION: They purchased a pair of EnChroma glasses for their friend who is colour blind,” reads the caption that accompanies this Instagram video which was complete with a few emojis of coloured hearts.

This video was posted on Instagram around six hours ago and it has so far garnered almost 8,500 views. It has also gathered many comments from people who couldn’t stop admiring this beautiful moment and the boy’s sweet reaction to the gift from his friends.

An Instagram user took to the comments section in order to write, “Those friends will last a lifetime.” “Oh so happy for you - l love all the colours. Wonderful you get to see them,” reads another comment. It is complete with a few fire emojis. A third comment reads, “Keep those friends for life, so glad for you!”

