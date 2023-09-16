News / Trending / Friends visit woman to cheer her up with a ‘special’ song

Friends visit woman to cheer her up with a ‘special’ song

ByTrisha Sengupta
Sep 16, 2023 05:39 PM IST

A woman decided to FaceTime her friends after having a bad day. To her surprise, they showed up at her door with gifts.

A video of what a group of people did after they came to know that one of their friends is having a bad day will tug at your heartstrings. The video posted on Instagram shows how they turned up at her house with balloons to cheer her up. They even sang a ‘special song’ just for her.

The image shows a woman's reaction to seeing her friends. (Instagram/@kayfransha)
The video was originally posted on TikTok. However, it later made its way onto Instagram. “Aww, she just needed her village, please protect these special friends,” reads the caption posted along with the video on Instagram.

The clip opens to show a text insert that reads, “This mom was having a tough time and had plans to FaceTime her friends to cheer up. But, instead of FaceTime, her friends surprised her by showing up to sing her a special song.”

As the video progresses, a woman is seen walking around a room with a disappointed look on her face. However, her expressions instantly change when she looks outside to find her friends standing by the door, singing a song for her.

Take a look at this heartwarming video of friendship:

The video was shared some seven days ago. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 2.9 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received tons of comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about the video?

“Those aren’t friends, they are chosen family,” shared an Instagram user. “This is real wealth,” posted another. “Could use a squad about now. People who have squads are lucky,” joined a third. “This is beautiful,” added a fourth. “I'm watching this and I feel like this moment is going to get her through so many tough times. Not just this one. Love this!” wrote a fifth.

