From PS5 to a seawater pool: Influencer shows what it’s like to live on a container ship

Social media influencer Aakriti Rana has given her followers a rare look inside life on a container ship. The clip, shared on Instagram, shows the surprisingly comfortable living conditions on board, a stark contrast to what many imagine about life at sea. The video shows the surprisingly comfortable living conditions on board.(Instagram/@aakritiranaofficial)

“This is what it’s like to live on a container ship. I am pretty surprised actually,” Rana wrote in the caption of her post. “I can go to the gym, play PS5, have coffee with the most beautiful view and have a pretty big room to myself. Did you know that they have a pool too? They fill it with fresh seawater whenever you need to use it. You would find it easier to float also because of all the salt,” she added.

The video begins with her husband, a merchant navy officer, saying, “Let me give a tour of the ship,” before showing his spacious cabin, complete with a bed, work desk and television. A visibly surprised Rana replies, “I thought you guys live in tiny rooms.”

In the video, Rana also shows a PlayStation area, a snacks section, a dining mess, a full gym and a swimming pool - all located within the ship. The couple then head to the ship’s bridge for a panoramic sea view before suiting up in boiler suits to explore the massive engine room. At one point, her husband explains that the ship is “longer than the Eiffel Tower” if placed vertically.

The video ends with a walk past the bow and the aft of the vessel, showcasing the scale of the carrier.

Social media reactions

The clip has garnered hundreds of comments and likes from users who admitted they had no idea merchant navy life included such amenities.

“Omg i dint think of it like this. Chocolates ? Dining table ?? Gym ? Ps5 ? Kidding me!! I saw a video where the man could not sleep bcz his mattress kept moving back and forth because of heavy waves and they dont beds bcz then beds would also move and give wounds. I mean this feels like heaven on earth u know,” one user wrote.

“So fascinating. loveee this for you,” commented another.

“I showed this to my sailor dad who used to sail in 80s and he’s like so many changes in the way people sail now,” shared a third user.

“It’s hugeeeee omg and it’s like hotels with everything but on the sea,” said one user.