Frustrated by potholes, Telangana residents plant rice in them to demand action. Watch

To show their dissatisfaction with the poor road conditions and massive potholes, residents of Bowrampet in Quthbullapur, Telangana, held a protest. The residents came near the water-filled potholes and started to plant saplings in them. Snapshot of the people protesting against the potholes. (Instagram/@Jist)

As per Jist News, in a one-of-a-kind protest, people planted rice crops in potholes to draw the attention of the municipal commissioner and local authorities' poor performance. The waterlogged and wrecked roads made daily commuting difficult. The demonstration was intended to demand prompt action. (Also Read: Mumbai's potholes claim another life, Virar teacher falls off scooter, dies)

A video of the protest was also filmed and shared on social media. The video shows people standing near the pothole and planting rice saplings one by one. As they protested, numerous people stood and watched them in surprise.

Watch the video here:

Recently, disappointed residents from various sectors of Greater Noida gathered outside the Greater Noida authority's office to protest the multitude of civic issues affecting their neighbourhoods. They threatened to lock up the authority's office if their concerns were not addressed within a fortnight.

Around 45 residents' welfare groups (RWAs) joined together to raise concerns about poor upkeep, flooded roads, a lack of sanitation, sewers, and drainage, and horticulture-related issues with officials. Taking note of the demonstration, officials stated public concerns would be investigated and handled.

Alok Nagar, vice president, Federation of Residents Welfare Association, Greater Noida, said, "We have handed over a memorandum containing a list of issues being faced by residents. Among the issues which the authority has failed to address so far include improper garbage disposal, inflated water bills, poor road infrastructure, sewer and drainage, and horticulture-related issues, among others."

The Greater Noida authority officials said the issues will be looked into. "The claims of RWAs and residents are being investigated, and necessary action will be taken," said Himanshu Verma, an officer on special duty in Greater Noida.