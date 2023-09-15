News / Trending / Fungus emitting 'smoke'? Watch mesmerising viral video

Fungus emitting 'smoke'? Watch mesmerising viral video

ByVrinda Jain
Sep 15, 2023 02:54 PM IST

The fascinating video has left many people intrigued. It shows how spores are released from a fungus.

The natural world presents numerous marvels that often escape our notice. Now, a video capturing something that you might have never seen before has taken over social media. The clip features a fungus emitting 'smoke' from its pores serves as a captivating example. Since IRS Ankur Rapria captured and shared this mesmerizing footage, it has piqued the curiosity of countless individuals.

Snapshot of the fungus spreading its spores. (Instagram/@IRS Ankur Rapria)
Snapshot of the fungus spreading its spores. (Instagram/@IRS Ankur Rapria)

The video opens to show a fungus releasing its spores. It almost looks like smoke is emitting from it. This phenomenon was captured in the Western Ghats. (Also Read: Dong Valley: Nagaland Minister shares mesmerising video of land of ‘India's first sunrise’)

In the caption of the post, IRS Ankur Rapria explained about what is happening in the video in detail. He wrote, "This is not smoke, but the Bracket Fungi releasing its spores in the rainy season. Bracket Fungi are generally found in forests and woodlands, mainly on timbers that are exposed to the sunlight. These fungi produce spores in a tissue perforated with numerous cylindrical pores through which the spores are shed. Haploid spores of two different mating types need to germinate on a tree."

As per the Royal Horticultural Society, the fruiting structures of different fungi that induce heartwood decay in standing trees are known as brackets. Huge amounts of wind-borne spores are released by the brackets, which germinate on damaged wood and enter the heartwood where the fungus creates an increasing pocket of rot.

Watch the video of the Bracket Fungi here:

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being shared, it has gained numerous likes and comments. Several were wowed by the video.

Check out what people are saying about this video here:

An individual wrote, "Wonderful, sir."

A second said, "Beautiful."

"Wow," expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out