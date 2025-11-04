Future queen of Norway breaks silence on rape and abuse allegations against her half brother

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway has opened up about the impact that sexual assault allegations against her half brother have had on the royal family. As the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Princess Ingrid Alexandra is the future queen of Norway. This is the first time she has addressed the accusations levelled against her half brother. Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway addressed allegations against her brother.

Before her marriage to Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, Mette-Marit was a commoner. She has a son named Marius Borg Hoiby from a previous relationship.

For some context

Earlier this year, Marius Borg Hoiby, 28, was charged with 32 crimes, including rape, domestic violence and assault.

“Marius Borg Høiby, son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit from another relationship before she married Crown Prince Haakon, was charged on August 18 with four rapes and 28 other crimes, including acts of violence against ex-girlfriends,” AFP had reported in August.

The 28-year-old son of Norway’s Crown Princess has been accused of raping four women, including an ex-girlfriend. The case against him also names three other victims.

Hoiby was arrested on August 4, 2024, suspected of having assaulted a woman. He has admitted to acts of violence in that case, but has denied the other charges against him, according to his lawyers. (Also read: Norway royal scandal: Son of crown princess charged with 4 counts of rape, 28 other offences)

Princess of Norway breaks silence

In an interview with Norwegian news outlet NRK published November 2, Princess Ingrid Alexandra addressed the accusations levelled against her half brother, Marius Borg Hoiby.

The state attorney general filed charges against Hoiby the same month that Ingrid, 21, started her studies at the University of Sydney, Australia.

“Of course it's difficult. Both for those of us who are around, for me as a sister and for mom and dad. And of course for everyone affected by the case,” said the future queen of Norway.

Asked what it was like to be away from home during the difficult time, Ingrid refused to answer. “Yes, it is... I don't know if I want to go into it much more than that,” she said.