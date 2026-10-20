'Office Space' actor Richard Riehle's cause of death unknown; leaves behind wife Jane Latham and four children

Richard Riehle, the actor best known for playing Tom Smykowski in the 1999 comedy Office Space, has died at the age of 78. He leaves behind his wife, Jane Latham, whom he married in 1970, and their four children. ‘Office Space’ actor Richard Riehle died at 78 of natural causes, leaving behind his wife Jane Latham and four children. (Stephen Gibbons/X)

According to TMZ, Riehle died on Thursday, October 15, in Los Angeles. Friends told the outlet that he died of natural causes. However, the cause of death has not been officially disclosed in the reports about his passing.

Riehle had a long career in Hollywood, appearing in more than 400 film and television projects. He was known for his supporting roles across comedy, drama and television, often playing characters that audiences remembered long after watching them.

Richard Riehle’s wife Jane Latham and children Riehle married Jane Latham on September 20, 1970, according to his IMDb biography. The couple have four children. While the actor spent decades working in film and television, he kept much of his family life away from the public eye.

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Richard Riehle’s role in ‘Office Space’ Riehle became widely recognised for playing Tom Smykowski in Office Space, the 1999 workplace comedy about employees dealing with frustration at a fictional technology company called Initech.

His character is a product manager who faces losing his job during company layoffs. The role became one of his most memorable performances, helping the film develop a lasting following among viewers.

Richard Riehle’s career in films and television Beyond Office Space, Riehle appeared in films including Bridesmaids, The Fugitive, Casino, Fried Green Tomatoes and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. In Bridesmaids, he played Bill Cozbi, a mechanic.

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His television credits included The Golden Girls, Roseanne, ER, The West Wing and Modern Family. He also appeared in the Star Trek franchise and voiced Bumi in the animated series The Legend of Korra.

Born in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, in 1948, Riehle studied at the University of Notre Dame before earning a Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of Minnesota. His screen career began in 1975 with an uncredited role in Rooster Cogburn, starring John Wayne and Katharine Hepburn.

Riehle went on to work across films, television and voice acting over several decades. He was 78 when he died in Los Angeles on October 15, 2026.