G20 delegates groove to Maharashtrian beats with local artists. Watch

Updated on Jan 18, 2023 01:12 PM IST

A video of some delegates dancing with Maharashtrian performers was shared by ANI. In the clip, several of them are dancing, imitating the steps and immersing in the local culture.

G20 delegates groove to Maharashtrian beats.(Twitter/@ANI)
ByVrinda Jain

At a cultural event in Pune, delegates who travelled to India for the G20 were spotted participating in a traditional lezim dance performance alongside local artists. ANI, posted a video of some delegates dancing and imitating the dancers while the thundering beats of dhols can be heard in the background. A number Maharashtrian locals can also be seen greeting the visitors. The delegates are enjoying being a part of the culture and are smiling in the video.

In the post's caption, ANI informed, "Maharashtra: G-20 delegates joined local artists performing Maharashtrian lezim dance at a cultural program in Pune yesterday."

This video was shared on January 17. Since being uploaded, it has been viewed 48,000 times and has had several likes and comments.

One person in the Twitter comments section said, "Vande mataram, jai hind, jai maharashtra, proud to be Indian." A second person said, "Jai Maharashtra!" A third person added, "Superb."

On December 1, 2022, India assumed the G20 leadership from Indonesia. The nation will hold more than 200 meetings in more than 50 places as part of the summit. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, or "One Earth. One Family. One Future," is the theme of the G20 meeting.

