How Twitter is paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Today, October 2, is Gandhi Jayanti. On this day the nation is remembering and paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi. This year, 2021, marks 152nd birth anniversary of the “Father of the Nation”. People from all walks of life have taken to different social media platforms, especially Twitter, to share posts about the one of India’s greatest leaders.

Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur took to Instagram to share this video on Mahatma Gandhi. “Life of #MahatmaGandhi in 1 min. Remembering #Bapu on his birth anniversary. These significant dates remind us about the message of building a prosperous, progressive and peaceful India,” he tweeted along with the video.

“An undying legacy followed and revered by millions,” Mumbai Police wrote and shared this image to pay their respects.

An undying legacy followed and revered by millions.#GandhiJayanti2021 pic.twitter.com/cxIiEXcVrJ — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 2, 2021

Here’s how some others reacted. “Paying homage to the #FatherOfTheNation and celebrating his ethics on his 152nd birth anniversary. A phenomenal leader, who taught the world lessons of non-violence, love, peace and harmony. Happy Gandhi Jayanti to all!” commented a Twitter user.

“On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, let us take inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi to learn from the mistakes of our past and work for a better future,” wrote another. “To the man who shaped the history of a great nation. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!” posted a third.

Born as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi on October 2, 1869, his philosophies still motivate and inspire people across the world, especially his teachings about non-violence.

What would you share on Gandhi Jayanti 2021?