Gautam Singhania meets Prince Albert of Monaco. What the royal told Indian billionaire

Indian billionaire Gautam Singhania met Prince Albert II of Monaco recently and shared a picture with the European royal on Instagram. Singhania, a motorsport enthusiast and car racer, had been in Monaco for the Grand Prix. Gautam Singhania (R) with Prince Albert of Monaco.(Instagram/@gautamsinghania99)

Besides serving as the chairman of Raymond Group, Gautam Singhania, 59, is also the founder of the Super Car Club and has participated in international racing events, including the Ferrari Challenge series. He was seen cheering for Kush Maini as Maini became the first Indian to win the Formula 2 Sprint Race at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Gautam Singhania meets Prince Albert of Monaco

On May 31, Gautam Singhania took to Instagram to share a photograph that shows him posing with Prince Albert II of Monaco. The two apparently met on the sidelines of the Monaco Grand Prix.

Singhania was seen dressed in an ornate, embellished navy blazer, white trousers and shoes bearing the design of a lion. The European royal, on the other hand, wore a more sedate outfit - beige trousers, navy blazer and formal shoes.

Singhania revealed that his outfit was from Raymond’s Chairman’s Collection, which was unveiled in March 2025 to celebrate 100 years of Raymond.

In the image caption, the chairman of Raymond revealed that Prince Albert praised his outfit.

“An absolute honour to meet H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco. Grateful for the warm conversation and his kind words on the Chairman’s Collection I was wearing. A true moment of pride,” he wrote.

Who is Gautam Singhania?

Gautam Singhania is the chairman and managing director of Raymond Group, the world's largest producer of suiting garments. According to Forbes, Singhania has a net worth of USD 1.4 billion.

Singhania was born to Vijaypat Singhania in a Marwari industrialist family. He is known to be passionate about racing cars and owns an impressive collection of supercars.

For the last couple of years, he has been in the news for his private life - Singhania announced his split with Nawaz Modi, his wife of 32 years, just a few days after she was allegedly stopped from entering the billionaire's Diwali party in 2023.