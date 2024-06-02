Gayatri Gopichand's quick racquet change steals the show at Singapore Open. Watch

Indian badminton player Gayatri Gopichand displayed exceptional skills during the women's doubles quarterfinal at the Singapore Open 2024 on Saturday, June 1. Gayatri and her doubles partner Teersa Jolly took on Kim Sei-Young and Kong Hee-Yong from South Korea. The Indian women's doubles team fought hard to defeat the South Korean duo and advance to the semifinals. However, in the semifinals, the two lost to Japan's Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida. Gayatri Gopichand and Teersa Jolly playing against Kim Sei-Young and Kong Hee-Yong.

While the pair's win into the semifinals was celebrated across the world, it was a moment in between the match that left people speechless and in awe of Gopichand's skills. In a display of lightning-fast reflexes, Gopichand managed to change her racquet in a few seconds.

During the match, Gopichand needed to change her racquet. She quickly ran to the side, swapped her racquet, and then got back into the game within seconds while Jolly continued playing. (Also Read: Treesa-Gayatri Singapore Open run halted in semis)

A video of this moment was shared on X by Badminton World Federation. While sharing the clip, in the caption of the post, they wrote, "Perfectly timed racquet change!"

More on the semifinals:

The Japanese pair attacked right away, quickly going up to 8-2 and then 14-10 in the opening game, while the world No.30 Indian duo gained momentum slowly. At the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the two mounted an incredible comeback to tie the score at 16 all. Eventually, Matsuyama and Shida closed the game.

The second game demonstrated that the Indian partnership had exhausted itself after giving it its all in the previous game. Following the close opening game, Treesa and Gayatri trailed 2-13, a significant deficit. A number of unusual mistakes began to appear, both from the back and at the net. The Indian duo advanced to the semifinals of the 2023 All-England Open. However, this was their first semifinal appearance in over a year. Next week, they'll be playing at the Indonesia Open in Jakarta.