Search
Tue, Sept 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Gemini AI pre-wedding photos are the new internet obsession: Try these 5 prompts to get stunning pics

ByBhavya Sukheja
Published on: Sept 16, 2025 03:02 pm IST

Google Gemini photo trend: After vintage saree looks and Garba-inspired edits, the AI tool is now being used to create stunning pre-wedding pictures.

Google’s latest AI feature, Nano Banana, continues to rule the internet. After 3D figurines and vintage saree looks, the AI tool is now redefining pre-wedding photography. Couples across social media are going viral by sharing their hyper-realistic AI-made pre-wedding pictures, all without even stepping in front of a camera.

Visual created using Google Gemini AI.(HT.com)
Visual created using Google Gemini AI.(HT.com)

The process is simple; users just need to feed the AI with details like location, mood, attire, and styling. Then, within seconds, the tool produces images that appear almost indistinguishable from professional photographs. From dreamy European castles to serene beaches, the results capture not just faces but emotions, making the pictures feel authentic and memorable.

Also Read: Gemini AI photo trend: Simple prompts to create Polaroid-style pics with celebrities

Here’s how you can create AI pre-wedding pics:

Step 1: Download the Gemini app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Step 2: Sign in using your Google account.

Step 3: Upload the pictures of yourself and your partner.

Step 4: Enter a prompt. You can either write your own or use ready-made prompts that are circulating online.

Step 5: Tap the send button, and Gemini will generate your image. You can then download and share it.

To get the most realistic results, users recommend prompts that specify lighting, background, and film-like imperfections.

Also Read: Google Gemini Durga Puja trend: 5 best prompts to create your own festive saree look

Here are 5 creative prompts for AI pre-wedding pics

Prompt 1: Create a 4K HD realistic pre-wedding photoshoot for an Indian couple, posing in front of the Taj Mahal at sunset, dreamy cinematic style. Both in traditional attire. Bride in red lehenga with gold embroidery and the groom in a sherwani. Warm sunset lighting highlights the monument’s grandeur, while flower petals scatter across the courtyard.

Prompt 2: Create a realistic pre-wedding photoshoot for an Indian couple. Romantic beachside, pastel outfits, golden hour lighting, candid laughter. They are walking along the beach, holding hands.

Prompt 3: Create a realistic pre-wedding concept. Vintage 1960s Bollywood look, retro saree and tuxedo, grainy film texture. The mood is fun and energetic. Add a slight blur and consistent lighting.

Prompt 4: Design a vibrant pre-wedding photoshoot during a colorful Indian festival. The couple, in traditional attire, play with colored powders in an open courtyard. Laughter, movement, and bright festival colors convey joy, energy, and cultural richness.

Prompt 5: Create a 4K HD romantic pre-wedding scene on the serene lakes of Udaipur. The couple sits in a traditional wooden boat, surrounded by calm water and palace reflections. Golden hour light adds warmth, emphasizing intimacy and elegance.

Google Gemini photo trend

Notably, the search term “google gemini ai nano banana saree” is trending across social media platforms. Users are generating all kinds of AI images, from Garba-inspired edits to Durga Puja looks.

According to Google executive Josh Woodward, the Gemini app has gained millions of new users and processed millions more images in the past week. “It’s a full-on stampede to use the @GeminiApp, the team is doing heroics to keep the system up and running, had to use temporary limits to manage the peak demand earlier,” Woodward wrote in a X post on Monday.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Gemini AI pre-wedding photos are the new internet obsession: Try these 5 prompts to get stunning pics
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On