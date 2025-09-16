Gemini AI pre-wedding photos are the new internet obsession: Try these 5 prompts to get stunning pics

Google’s latest AI feature, Nano Banana, continues to rule the internet. After 3D figurines and vintage saree looks, the AI tool is now redefining pre-wedding photography. Couples across social media are going viral by sharing their hyper-realistic AI-made pre-wedding pictures, all without even stepping in front of a camera. Visual created using Google Gemini AI.(HT.com)

The process is simple; users just need to feed the AI with details like location, mood, attire, and styling. Then, within seconds, the tool produces images that appear almost indistinguishable from professional photographs. From dreamy European castles to serene beaches, the results capture not just faces but emotions, making the pictures feel authentic and memorable.

Here’s how you can create AI pre-wedding pics:

Step 1: Download the Gemini app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Step 2: Sign in using your Google account.

Step 3: Upload the pictures of yourself and your partner.

Step 4: Enter a prompt. You can either write your own or use ready-made prompts that are circulating online.

Step 5: Tap the send button, and Gemini will generate your image. You can then download and share it.

To get the most realistic results, users recommend prompts that specify lighting, background, and film-like imperfections.

Here are 5 creative prompts for AI pre-wedding pics

Prompt 1: Create a 4K HD realistic pre-wedding photoshoot for an Indian couple, posing in front of the Taj Mahal at sunset, dreamy cinematic style. Both in traditional attire. Bride in red lehenga with gold embroidery and the groom in a sherwani. Warm sunset lighting highlights the monument’s grandeur, while flower petals scatter across the courtyard.

Prompt 2: Create a realistic pre-wedding photoshoot for an Indian couple. Romantic beachside, pastel outfits, golden hour lighting, candid laughter. They are walking along the beach, holding hands.

Prompt 3: Create a realistic pre-wedding concept. Vintage 1960s Bollywood look, retro saree and tuxedo, grainy film texture. The mood is fun and energetic. Add a slight blur and consistent lighting.

Prompt 4: Design a vibrant pre-wedding photoshoot during a colorful Indian festival. The couple, in traditional attire, play with colored powders in an open courtyard. Laughter, movement, and bright festival colors convey joy, energy, and cultural richness.

Prompt 5: Create a 4K HD romantic pre-wedding scene on the serene lakes of Udaipur. The couple sits in a traditional wooden boat, surrounded by calm water and palace reflections. Golden hour light adds warmth, emphasizing intimacy and elegance.

Google Gemini photo trend

Notably, the search term “google gemini ai nano banana saree” is trending across social media platforms. Users are generating all kinds of AI images, from Garba-inspired edits to Durga Puja looks.

According to Google executive Josh Woodward, the Gemini app has gained millions of new users and processed millions more images in the past week. “It’s a full-on stampede to use the @GeminiApp, the team is doing heroics to keep the system up and running, had to use temporary limits to manage the peak demand earlier,” Woodward wrote in a X post on Monday.