German Shepherd K9 helps cop round up 30 goats in New York street. Watch

Pietro, a German Shepherd in the Carmel Police Department, is receiving tons of love on social media. The dog lent a paw to his human partner for a very important mission. He helped round up 30 goats running loose in a street in New York. A video of the dog on duty was also captured and later shared online. The image shows a dog rounding up goats with his human partner. (Facebook/@Carmel Police Department, NY)

The Carmel Police Department took to Facebook to share the video. “PO DeSantola responded to Mahopac Falls today to assist with 30 goats loose in the roadway and thankfully - he had the perfect partner for the job. K9 Pietro, a German Shepherd, acted as the name implies and helped corral the goats quickly back into their pen! Nice job, K9 Cowboy,” reads the caption posted along with the clip.

The video opens to show the goats standing in the middle of a road. Pietro, along with his human partner, is also seen standing on the side of the road. Soon, they get to work and start guiding the goats in a particular direction. The video shows how the dog clears the road by running behind the goats.

Take a look at this video of the K9:

The video was posted on September 26. Since being shared, it has accumulated several views and likes. People have taken to the comments section to share varied reactions. A few also tagged others to show them the video of Pietro.

How did Facebook users react to this video of the K9?

“Great job K9 Pietro and Officer DeSantola!” praised a Facebook user. “Ye ha! Good shepherding!” joined another. “So cute! I'm glad they are safe,” added a third. “Awesome work! Pietro makes a great goat herder!” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on this video of the K9?

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!