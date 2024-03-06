German teen, 17, spends £8,500 a year to live on a train, travels 600 miles a day

Lasse Stolley, a German teenager, lives and works on trains, and he has no plans to stop. He travels comfortably over 600 miles a day on Deutsche Bahn (DB) trains across Germany, spending his time in first class, and enjoying breakfast in DB lounges. To freshen up, he showers in public swimming pools and leisure centres. Stolley works as a self-employed coder and is able to do this using an unlimited annual railcard. He spends £8,500 (approximately. ₹890,000) annually while living on trains, reported The Mirror. Lasse Stolley also said that he worries about his safety on trains. (Unsplash)

He tells The Mirror, "I've been living on the train as a digital nomad for a year and a half now. At night I sleep on the moving Intercity Express (ICE) train and during the day I sit in a seat, at a table, and work as a programmer, surrounded by many other commuters and passengers. I travel from one end of the country to the other. I am exploring the whole of Germany." (Also Read: Spice of Life Retracing Texas train journey of a lifetime)

As per Business Insider, Stolley moved out of his parents' house in Fockbek, Schleswig-Holstein, when he was 16. His parents initially had reacted with skepticism over his idea of living on trains. “I had to do a lot of convincing,” Stolley says. After his parents had clarified legal issues, he cleared out his room, had sold his belongings, and had set off on his first trip to Munich on August 8, 2022.

He recalls his early days of travelling, and tells Business Insider, "The early months were a tough time, and I had to learn a lot about how it all worked. Everything was different than I imagined.”

Occassionally, Stolley worries about the safety of the trains. "On the night trains, you have to be very careful with your luggage because a lot of stuff gets stolen from them," he tells Business Insider. According to Stolley, there aren't enough security guards on duty to deter theft, assault, or unruly passengers. (Also Read: Temjen Imna Along travels from Dimapur to Delhi, shares sweet note received from IndiGo crew)

For his future, he wants to work for Deutsche Bahn trains as an advisor. He says, "My wish would be to give feedback to the transport companies, for example Deutsche Bahn or the train manufacturers, and to get paid for it."