Home / Trending / Giant eel gets its teeth ‘inspected’ by a tiny shrimp. Fascinating video wows people

Giant eel gets its teeth ‘inspected’ by a tiny shrimp. Fascinating video wows people

trending
Published on Nov 01, 2022 08:43 AM IST

The video of a giant eel and the tiny shrimp was posted on Instagram.

The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the giant eel and the tiny shrimp.(Instagram/@unbiodiversity)
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the giant eel and the tiny shrimp.(Instagram/@unbiodiversity)
ByTrisha Sengupta

A fascinating video showing a symbiotic relationship between two underwater creatures has stunned people. The video shows a tiny shrimp getting inside the mouth of an eel to clean its teeth. There is a chance that the video will leave you amazed too.

Besides being shared on the Instagram page of scientist Kaush, the video is also posted on the official Insta page of UN’s Biodiversity Convention. The video is posted along with a detailed caption.

“Fish need to visit the dentist just like we do. Here you can see a Giant Moray (Gymnothorax javanicus) having its teeth inspected by a Coral Banded Shrimp (Stenopus hispidus). This is a symbiotic relationship between crustacean and fish - the eel gets cleaned of pesky parasites and the shrimp has a personal bodyguard to ward off predators. A perfect example of how inhabitants of coral reefs work together in order to survive,” they wrote.

Take a look at the fascinating video:

The video was shared two days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 1.1 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received close to 7,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“Fascinating!,” shared an Instagram user. “Incredible,” posted another. “This is awesome,” expressed a third. “Amazing symbiotic relationship!,” wrote a fourth. “So cool. This is a @pixar film waiting to happen, based on these two...and, I'm so here for it,” commented a fifth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video instagram
viral video instagram

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out