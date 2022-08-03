Giant tortoise goes for an adventure on railway tracks, gets rescued

A giant tortoise who decided to go on an adventure ended up running into a sticky situation. However, thanks to a few people he was rescued and is now on its way to its home. Shared on Twitter, the story of how the tortoise got rescued may leave you smiling.

Network Rail Anglia posted about the tortoise’s adventures on their official Twitter handle. “We rescued a 50kg Giant African Spurred Tortoise from the tracks yesterday near Harling Road station after being clipped by a train, damaging his shell. We are happy to report that Clyde is OK will be returning home soon; if a little shell shocked perhaps,” they wrote and added the hashtag #ClydetheTortoise. Their post is complete with a picture showing the turtle standing in the middle of railway tracks. “Image shows Clyde the Giant African Tortoise walking on the tracks,” reads the description of the picture.

Take a look at the post:

We rescued a 50kg Giant African Spurred Tortoise from the tracks yesterday near Harling Road station after being clipped by a train, damaging his shell. We are happy to report that Clyde is OK will be returning home soon; if a little shell shocked perhaps. #ClydetheTortoise pic.twitter.com/QPkpgwV7i6 — Network Rail Anglia (@NetworkRailAng) August 2, 2022

Since being shared, the tweet has accumulated over 2 likes. The post has also prompted people to post various comments. Some also received replies from the organisation. Just like this Twitter user who asked, “How did you find his home?” The department answered, “One of our team who rescued Clyde was aware of a nearby centre who owned giant tortoises in East Harling and so approached them to ask if they were missing one. Local Knowledge sometimes pays off and luckily tortoises can't get too far too fast.”

“Glad he is ok. Was he on the ‘slow lines’,” posted another. “Why was Clyde there in the first place is everyone's question,” wondered a third. “One of the very best 'train was late' stories,” wrote a fourth.

