Girl discovers that her late mother was her boyfriend’s teacher in kindergarten

There are some coincidences in life that are just too good to be true and almost sound like a miracle. Like this girl who thought her mother won’t be able to meet her boyfriend ever as she had passed away when the girl was seven years old. However, to her pleasant surprise, she discovered that her wish had come true as she found out that her mother was indeed able to meet her boyfriend.

A video of the girl was posted by the Instagram page Good News Movement 13 hours ago. It has got more than 1.4 million views so far. The video shows the girl with her boyfriend. She thought that her mother who died when she was seven won’t be able to meet her boyfriend. However, in a sweet coincidence, she discovered that her mother used to be her boyfriend’s teacher in kindergarten. The video then shows the girl opening a yearbook to show a photo of her mother with her boyfriend when he was in kindergarten. The video is really wholesome to watch.

“One of my favorite stories this week... she was sad that her mom, who died when she was 7, would never meet her boyfriend... until she discovered this... watch,” says the caption of the video.

Since being posted, the video has got more than 68,000 likes as several Instagram users recalled such co-incidences that had occurred in their lives.

“Woah…this is destiny,” commented an Instagram user. “Oh that gave me chills and tears! I believe my son-in-law’s mom and me crossed paths when our daughter and hubby were children. Sorted the same beautiful miracle!” wrote another. “This really warms my heart,” said a third. “My sister dated a guy in high school who had her same birth date. It turned out our mothers shared a maternity ward room on the day they were both born,” reads another comment.

The video is credited to an Instagram user named Leah Menzies who is the girl in the video.

