Girl living at hostel sends list of food she wants to eat at home, people relate

Those who live alone or in a hostel realise the importance of being at home. They not only miss their families, but the craving for homemade food is even more. So, when a girl was returning to her home after spending five months at a hostel, she prepared and sent a list of food items that she wished to have at her home.

In a tweet that was shared by her father Shwetank Bhushan, he revealed a WhatsApp exchange with his daughter. In the message, the girl demanded chicken seekh kebab and fish tikka as a starter. Then for the main course, she said cooker chicken curry and mutton biryani, with which she asked for chutney, lemons, and onions. Lastly, she asked for Nutella cheesecake as a dessert.

The post's caption read, "Daughter is coming home on 16th evening after 5 months. Hostel (and hers is a vaishnav one) really makes kids bhukkad-bhikhari!"

Take a look at the post below:

Daughter is coming home on 16th evening after 5 months. Hostel (and hers is a vaishnav one) really makes kids bhukkad-Bhikhari!

🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/JOVRCYWX0Y — Shwetank (@shwetankbhushan) December 11, 2022

This post was shared only two days back. Since being uploaded, it has been liked hundreds of times and has had several reactions on it.

One person in the Twitter comments said, "My daughter, although married with an 8 years son and running her own nice full kitchen .. still sends me such long lists .. now her husband's and kid's wish list is also added to her own." A second person added, "Haha, this is my dad too; whenever I go over to "mayka". The menu is planned in advance and sent for approval." "Hostel Life is good, but home food is great," said a third.