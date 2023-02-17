Girl's first words after being rescued from quake-hit Syria will make you emotional. Watch

It has been more than a week since the massive earthquake hit Turkey and Syria. Since then, rescue activities have begun. Many people have been working tirelessly to save every single life. Several organisations and workers are also sharing videos and pictures of their rescue operations. Now, another video that has come forward shows a young girl being saved from under the rubble.

The Syria Civil Defence volunteer organisation, The White Helmets, shared the video. It shows rescue workers trying to save a girl stuck under feets of debris. Once the girl is safely taken out, she can be heard wailing and asking for her father.

In the post's caption, The White Helmets wrote, ""I want Baba': The first words from Alaa when she saw the light from under the rubble. Our teams rescued her, her father, mother, and her brother, but she lost one of her brothers Syria. -Ramadieh, west of Idlib, Syria."

An individual wrote, "Every time I see one of these, I think of my 4yo daughter and my 1yo son. May Allah protect all children." A second person added, "The White helmets are true superheroes." A third person posted, "With people like you, the world is blessed."