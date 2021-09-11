Home / Trending / Girl’s reaction to her big brothers coming home from school is precious. Watch
The image shows the kid running towards her brothers.(Instagram/@almostindianwife)
Girl’s reaction to her big brothers coming home from school is precious. Watch

Shared on Instagram, the video is a delight to watch.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 10:43 AM IST

A video involving a little girl and her three elder brothers has now left people smiling. The sweet video captures the reaction of the little one to her brothers coming home from school. Shared on Instagram, the video is a delight to watch.

The kids’ mother shared the video on her personal Instagram page. “Every. Single. Time,” she wrote while sharing the video.

The clip opens to show the little girl running towards her three brothers. A text on the screen explains that she reacts in the same way whenever her siblings come home from school. What makes the video even more enjoyable to watch is their group hug towards the end of the video.

Take a look at the wholesome video:

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 17,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated various love-filled comments.

“The world needs more of this!!! I love your kiddos so much!” wrote an Instagram user. “Oh my, this is the best thing I have seen all year,” expressed another. “That’s the most precious thing! The world needs more of this right now,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the wholesome video?

