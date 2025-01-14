‘Girls should get married by 19’: Cab driver advises woman about ‘right time’ to tie the knot

A woman’s Reddit post claiming she was given unsolicited advice by a random cab driver about the right age to get married has sparked outrage and concerns among social media users. In her post, she claimed that the driver kept speaking to her despite her ignoring him, gave a long lecture on how girls should marry by age 19, and said to her that she seemed of “marriageable age”. The woman shared that she had given the driver a low rating but was still irritated with his comments on marriage. (Unsplash/christopher_a_brown, stonepicker)

The woman said she usually listens to music while taking a cab without communicating much with the driver. Still, on this particular occasion, the driver kept speaking with her and asked her “really personal questions,” including if she was married.

“He then starts with giving me a long lecture of how it's important for girls to get married at 18/19 and how I clearly look like I'm of marriageable age,” the driver allegedly said to her, adding, that he went on a rant about the correct age of marriage even when she stopped responding.

“How do random men feel so comfortable giving a completely random women advice on what they should do and when they should get married? What a great start to the week,” she asked as she concluded her post.

What did social media suggest?

Suggestions and reactions poured in on the post’s comments section. An individual wrote, “Kindly give him a low rating, and chat/call with customer care about what happened if you booked the cab via an app. If it was your company cab, please let HR know. While I understand that you don't want to harm him, it is also just as important that they maintain professionalism and don't put their customers in such positions. He was at his job while he was doing this.”

The OP replied, “Yup. I informed the support and gave him a low rating. I usually don't do that, but this time, the whole ‘you are old enough to get married, why aren't you married’ nonsense was a bit too much.”

Another suggested, “Deal with unsolicited advice by giving back unsolicited advice on their life. Give them a taste of their own medicine by questioning their life choices, job, status etc. And add this in the end - ‘Pretty annoying when someone who doesn't know you tries to lecture you, right? That is why we should mind our own business’.”

A third added, “My response is to increase the music volume and ignore it even harder. Most of the drivers will either give up or turn to mumbling about ungrateful youths.”

Woman alleges scary encounter:

A few days ago, a woman claimed she had a nightmarish encounter with an Ola cab driver. She alleged that a few minutes into the ride, the driver stopped the car on the pretext of filling his water bottle. After that, the driver allegedly claimed he wouldn’t start the car until she made a payment via a QR code.

She claimed that this incident sparked a heated discussion, and the driver said, "I’ll hit you so hard". "The driver became increasingly aggressive, speaking in Haryanvi and even making threats, stating, 'I’ll come back at night and show you what happens'," she claimed in her LinkedIn post.