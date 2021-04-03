IND USA
Gol gappe vs pani puri post has prompted people to share all sorts of comments (representational image).(Pixabay)
'Gol gappe vs pani puri': Tweet on street snack leaves tweeple divided

The Gol gappe vs pani puri tweet has left people with lots of thoughts.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 12:19 PM IST

Call it pani puri or gol gappe or puchka, there is no denying this is a street food type which most people absolutely love to gobble. You maybe someone who thinks “What’s in a name” and enjoys all these variations of the street food but not everyone thinks the same. Probably, that is the reason a post on “gol gappe vs pani puri” has now left tweeple divided.

A Twitter user shared two images and captioned one of them as “This is gol gappe” and the other image as “This is pani puri.” What has captured people’s attention and created a chatter is the image the Twitter user shared for pani puri.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 5,600 likes and tons of comments. People shared which one they like more. Also, some shared images of the other variations of the street food like puchka or pani batashe.

What do you think of the post?

