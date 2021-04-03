'Gol gappe vs pani puri': Tweet on street snack leaves tweeple divided

Call it pani puri or gol gappe or puchka, there is no denying this is a street food type which most people absolutely love to gobble. You maybe someone who thinks “What’s in a name” and enjoys all these variations of the street food but not everyone thinks the same. Probably, that is the reason a post on “gol gappe vs pani puri” has now left tweeple divided.

A Twitter user shared two images and captioned one of them as “This is gol gappe” and the other image as “This is pani puri.” What has captured people’s attention and created a chatter is the image the Twitter user shared for pani puri.

Take a look at the post:

This is gol gappe this is Pani puri pic.twitter.com/St8trra7C8 — RK || ☬ (@glorygirllllll) March 29, 2021

Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 5,600 likes and tons of comments. People shared which one they like more. Also, some shared images of the other variations of the street food like puchka or pani batashe.

This is fuchka pic.twitter.com/IdsWlKM4Jl — Fahmeed Rokon ▕⃝⃤ (@Fahmeed_Rokon) March 29, 2021

In bengal it call puchka in West Bengal, gup chup in jharkhand, chattisgarh, pani ke patashe in Uttar Pradesh, padaka in alli garh. Same dish just different names. — Reena🌝 lost soul 🥳 💐💋✤ (@borahae_bts_0) March 29, 2021

Thankyou for this. — Meri Billi Mujhi Ko Meow...Buraaahhhhhhh 🥰❤️ (@swaronvrushan26) March 30, 2021

i think you just about nailed it 👏🏽🥺 — pari (@pariisays) March 29, 2021

What do you think of the post?

