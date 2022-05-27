Golden retriever dog aces the ‘leave it’ challenge. Ending is hilarious

If you are a regular user of social media and fond of dogs, you must have seen many videos of adorable fur babies. Pet parents have also been posting interesting challenge videos that showcase dogs reacting to different situations. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a golden retriever dog taking part in a ‘leave it’ challenge. The ending of this video is really adorable to watch as the dog -- spoiler alert -- aces the challenge.

The challenge involves leaving food in front of the dog and seeing if it can resist eating the food until it is told to. In the video, the dog named Ellie, is left with steak and chicken by its human. The human even makes Ellie lick the steak and chicken before he goes away. When the man is gone, the dog seems tempted to eat the food but resists. When the man comes back, the dog still hasn’t touched the food so she wins the challenge. The man then lets Ellie eat the food and she quickly gobbles down the steak before eating the chicken.

“Can Ellie resist steak and chicken?!? The ultimate leave it challenge!” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The post has got more than 44,000 likes and several comments.

“Ellie said ‘BOTH’,” commented an Instagram user. “Steak!! With a side of chicken,” wrote another. “Smart move…. Taking both,” said a third. “Her face when she’s alone with the meat is so hilarious,” reads another comment.

Ellie, the golden retriever dog, has more than 2.92 lakh followers on Instagram.

What do you think about this challenge video?