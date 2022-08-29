Golden Retriever dog gets ‘pushed’ by pooch friend to jump into water. Watch

Sometimes, all you need in life is a little push by a supportive friend when the time is right. But what if this ‘push’ is actually just to get you out of the way because your doggo friend simply can’t wait for his turn on the dive board? Well, the result is this particular video of a Golden Retriever dog and its pooch friend that has been going viral all over Instagram. The video has been shared on the Instagram page that is dedicated to this particular Golden Retriever dog named Drake. It goes by @drakethepupstar and has over 1.19 lakh dedicated followers on it who look forward to daily photos and videos of its antics and overall cuteness.

“Blaze pushed Drake off the diving board,” begins the caption that accompanies this adorable video of the two dogs. “We had so much fun teaching Drakey how to jump off the board! He absolutely loved it once he realized it wasn’t as scary as it looked. I guess it’s similar to dock diving … if we got him to run and jump, which I would love for him to try! We’re still working on trying to get blaze to jump off,” it continues to read.

Watch the video below:

With more than 62,000 likes, this video has been shared on Instagram just a week ago.

“Oh Blaze, are we a bit impatient?” asks an Instagram user. “The dog giving the paw of encouragement,” points out another individual. “Good boy! And how cool to have a diving board over a lake or waterway,” shared a third.