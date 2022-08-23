Golden Retriever dog isn’t scared of wild animals but this object bamboozles it

If you are someone who is habituated to having pets, be it cats or dogs around you, then you will probably have a fair idea that these adorable little creatures have their own little quirks. There are some things that thoroughly excite them and others that bamboozle the living daylights out of them. And that is exactly the case with one such adorable Golden Retriever dog whose video has been shared on Instagram and has been going all kinds of viral ever since. The video opens to show the adorable pooch in frame and the audio makes it clear that this dog is quite a brave one and isn’t scared of lions and tigers or bears - all of which are wild animals. But the next part of the video is the one that has been making people laugh out loud.

“It’s the clawwwwww,” reads the caption accompanying this video of a cute Golden Retriever doggo. This is when one gets to see that the thing that scares this munchkin the most is actually just a hair clip or a hair claw. The dog’s human who can be seen recording the video can be seen approaching the dog with a hair claw opened and the dog absolutely freaks out because of it.

Watch it here:

Shared on August 6, this dog video has already received over 3.3 million views. It has also prompted people to post various adorable comments below it on the social media platform.

“You are too cute honey,” commented an Instagram user. “I like biting my mom’s,” reads another comment from a page that is dedicated to a cute pooch. “I lost it at the end,” hilariously admitted a third.