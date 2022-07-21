Home / Trending / Golden retriever dogs meet human’s baby for the first time. Watch sweet video
Golden retriever dogs meet human’s baby for the first time. Watch sweet video

The golden retriever dogs met their human's baby for the first time and their reaction is just adorable to watch. 
The golden retriever dogs were very excited to meet their human's baby.&nbsp;(chiefpups/Instagram)
The golden retriever dogs were very excited to meet their human's baby. (chiefpups/Instagram)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 01:32 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

Dogs are such wonderful pets and their bonding with their human’s baby is heart-warming to watch. It is delightful to watch videos that showcase the close bond of dogs and babies. Dogs are protective of their human’s babies and are gentle with them. A video of two golden retriever dogs meeting their human’s baby for the first time will make your heart melt as it is so adorable.

The video was posted on the Instagram page chiefpups that is dedicated to two golden retrievers named Marshall and Theo. “Meeting baby sister for the first time,” says a text insert on the video. The dogs were so excited to meet the baby and couldn’t stop wagging their tails. They are seen looking over the baby and even show her their toys.

“Meeting baby sister for the first time,” says the caption of the video. The video was posted with the hashtags #babysister, #newborn, #newbestfriend, #chiefpups.

The video was posted on July 10 and it has received more than 2.5 million views so far. It has also accumulated over 1.65 lakh likes and prompted netizens to share their thoughts in the comments.

“That baby will have double protection!” commented an Instagram user. “Goldens are the very best…so gentle and sweet. Lost mine in April and miss him every day,” wrote another. “They love their little sister,” said a third. “How sweet, bringing your toy,” another individual posted.

The Instagram account of the two dogs Marshall and Theo has 1.05 lakh followers.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 21, 2022
