Golden Retriever politely asks vendor for a pup cup. Watch heart melting video

A video of a dog politely waiting in line and ordering a pup cup from his favourite coffee truck has gone viral on social media. The clip was shared by 29-year-old Haley Dwyer. The dog in the video is Charlie, a 5-year-old English cream Golden Retriever who has become an overnight sensation on social media. The image shows a dog who was very polite while asking for a pup cup. (Instagram/@weratedogs)

The clip captures Charlie on a leash, walking with Dwyer's fiancé toward the Revival Coffee and Ice Cream truck, which parks in front of their apartment every Sunday. Upon reaching the truck, Charlie sits down in front of it and lets out a polite bark while gazing up at the vehicle. The worker inside was just as excited to see the “good boy.”

The Instagram account weratedogs, which covers stories like these, covered this pup's story. They posted the video and wrote, “This is Charlie. He would like the usual. 13/10.

Here’s the very adorable video:

The post has gained over 50,000 likes and several comments. Many were happy and excited to see the video of the dog.

Here’s what the viewers have to say:

“Not the low bark ‘My usual please.’” write a person. Another added, “His presence is payment enough.”

One posted, “The very polite ‘woof’ got me.” The account replied, “Charlie always minds his manners.”

Another said, “Very polite, too, I see!” The account wearatedogs liked this comment and responded, “he's quite the gentleman!”

The official handle of the food truck commented, “Charlie is definitely our favourite Sunday customer!”

An individual even wrote a haiku for Charlie:

“Haiku fur Charlie: Loves me a cool one. Pup cup for the gud guy pleez. But hold the brain freeze.”

Pup cups are small servings of dog-friendly treats, often given out by coffee shops, ice cream trucks, or pet-friendly establishments. These treats are specifically made to be safe and enjoyable for dogs.

What are your thoughts on this sweet video of the dog asking for a pup cup?