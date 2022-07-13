Golden Retriever puppy has a doggo mentor who teaches it to do tricks. Watch

Growing up, it is best to have some kind of an older sibling or friend who can help us with their experience of things. This holds true even in a professional situation when we want help to understand how to grapple with the ropes of life better. But do you know that even dogs and puppies can relate to this situation? This particular video that has been shared on Instagram and has been going all kinds of viral, shows how a cute little Golden Retriever puppy also has an equally adorable mentor doggo who helps it understand what to do when it comes to learning a new trick.

The Golden Retriever puppy is named Emma and she is learning how to give her paw to her human in this as the dog video begins. “Ellie loves showing Emma new things,” reads the caption that accompanies the video of this adorable Golden Retriever puppy and dog duo. This video has been shared on the Instagram page named Golden Retriever Life, which has over 4.45 lakh followers on it.

We won’t give away more of what happens in the video so take a look at it for yourself:

Since being uploaded on Instagram four days ago, the video has gotten more than 1.46 lakh likes.

One comment on Instagram reads, "I literally did not know you could teach a 9-week-old puppy all these things! Amazing!" "Good job Emma," another user compliments. A third reply says, "Bravo! Emma’s baby yawn stole my heart."