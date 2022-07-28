Golden Retriever's day-to-day life struggles are hilarious. Watch funny video

Sometimes we sit back and recall funny life struggles such as bumping ourselves into screen doors or having trouble with a little puppy that playfully attacks us. It turns out that dogs have similar life struggles. Case in point is this video of a Golden Retriever dog that documents some of its life struggles. The clip is equally adorable and funny.

The video was shared by an Instagram page dedicated to the Golden Retriever dog named Lady.

"What a ruff life," reads the caption of the video posted on Instagram. The video opens with a text insert, "Some of my dog's life struggles. Part 2." The video shows the Golden Retriever's struggle with screen doors, foster puppies, getting filmed by pet mom 24*7, and inability to stay at beaches for a long time.

Watch the video below:

The video, since being shared six days ago, has amassed more than 66,500 likes. The share has also received comments from individuals and various Instagram pages dedicated to dogs.

"Such a tough life. I've don't that to screen doors myself, so I get it," read a comment from an Instagram page dedicated to a therapy dog named Magnus. Another Insta page dedicated to a Golden Retriever named Scout wrote, "So ruff friend." "Awww… that's sad face at the end, Ruff life indeed," commented a third. "In Lady's defence, she's not the only one. I don't see screens either and bump into them quite often," wrote an individual with laughing emoticons. "And then I have to take a bath after coming home from the beach!" posted another. "The screen door is my favourite clip. Also would love to see a slow-mo of her being puppy attacked," shared a third.