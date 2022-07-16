Golden retriever sees amputee pet mom standing with help of prosthetics for the first time. Watch how he reacts

A video capturing the reactions of a golden retriever upon seeing his amputee pet mom standing with help of prosthetics for the first time has left people emotional. Shared on Instagram, the video is such that it may make you teary-eyes too.

Author Amy Purdy posted the video on her personal Instagram page. She also shared a detailed caption to explain more about the moment. “The first time @huckthegoodboy saw me standing! When we got him as a puppy I was going through surgeries on my leg and he never saw me stand for 2 years. His reaction was concern & confusion, he’s so sweet,” she wrote.

The video opens with a text insert that reads, “I was in a wheelchair for 2 years. This is the first time my dog saw me standing.” The video then shows the woman calling the dog and petting him. It is the expressions of the pooch which has won people’s hearts.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted in May. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated over 1.8 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

“He’s like ‘you look just like my Mom, but taller!’ So cute,” posted an Instagram user imagining the dog’s thoughts. “This video is the absolute best!” shared another. “Awwww! This is the sweetest!!”commented a third. “This is absolutely precious! He’s really trying to figure it out!” wrote a fourth.