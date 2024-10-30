Google asks candidates to solve this brain teaser during interviews. Can you do it?

Brain teasers are great as a source of entertainment and also help you sharpen your cognitive abilities and brain muscles. Recently, a brain teaser was shared on Reddit that captured the internet's attention as it was said that this puzzle is often used in interviews at Google. The puzzle asks you to rearrange red and blue marbles in two jars to increase the probability of picking red marbles.(YouTube/@ThePuzzlr)

"The Classic Marble Riddle is a famous Google Interview question. It is an optimisation problem that has also been asked in competitive exams like GMAT/GRE/ CAT," the post read.

Here's what the puzzle asks you to do: You have two jars along with 50 red marbles and 50 blue marbles.

Your task is to put all the marbles into the jars in such a way that if anyone was to blindly pick one marble out of either jar, you maximise the chances that it will be red.

"When picking, you’ll first randomly pick a jar, and then randomly pick a marble out of that jar. You can arrange the marbles however you like, but each marble must be in a jar," the post read.

Take a look at the full puzzle here:

CEO asks candidates to solve this puzzle

If you liked this brain teaser, here's another interesting one for you. This puzzle is a CEO's favourite and needs quick thinking to be solved.

"If you want the #Job, you have 3 seconds to provide the correct answer. You'd be surprised to hear all the ridiculous excuses I've heard from people who either gave me the wrong answer or couldn't provide one! My 6-year-old solved it in 30 seconds," said Dino Dionne, the Chief Executive Officer of Genesis Capital Group in a post.

The puzzle asks you to solve this simple mathematical expression: 3×3-3÷3+3.

So, were you able to figure out the right answers to these challenging brain teasers?