Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly Ramsay marries Olympian Adam Peaty, groom’s mother not invited to wedding

Holly Ramsay married Olympian Adam Peaty in a star-studded ceremony in the UK on December 27. Holly, 25, is the daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana, while Peaty is a three-time Olympic gold medallist swimmer. Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay with daughter Holly on her wedding day.

The couple tied the knot at The Abbey Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul in the UK in front of 200 guests. A number of celebrities, including Victoria and David Beckham, attended the ceremony. However, the groom’s parents were missing from the wedding amid a bitter family feud.

Adam Peaty’s parents missing from wedding

Adam Peaty, 30, met Holly through his sister in 2021. The couple dated for a few years before tying the knot on Saturday.

Before the wedding, a feud had emerged between the Olympian and his parents, Caroline and Mark Peaty.

Tensions began last December, when Adam’s wider family was not invited to his engagement party. Although his parents Caroline and Mark were invited to the party, Caroline’s sisters were excluded.

It is believed that the rift began in earnest when Caroline was not invited to Holly Ramsay’s hen party in November. It escalated to the point where the groom’s parents were disinvited from the wedding too.

The family feud played out in public as Caroline’s sister, in an Instagram post, slammed Adam for the “hurt” he caused his mother.

Caroline Peaty speaks out

In an interview with the Daily Mail shortly before the wedding, Caroline Peaty opened up about how she has been hurt by her son’s decision to exclude her from the wedding.

Caroline, 60, had earlier planned to watch the ceremony unfold from the street. However, she and her husband Mark dropped this plan after realising it would be too painful.

“Me going would just cause even more of a storm and I don’t want to ruin his wedding day. I wanted to be there quietly to watch him get married, but that can’t happen now,” Caroline told the Daily Mail.

“I don’t know if they are too young or don’t value family as much as I have, but they don’t understand that family is the foundation to everything,” she said.

“I don’t think they understand how much they have hurt me; it’s as if they have cut my heart out,” said the Olympian’s mother.

Staying home on wedding day

Caroline said that her husband Mark, 65, was told he could attend the church ceremony but was not invited to the reception. He decided not to attend.

“Mark’s fuming,” said Caroline. “He’s so hurt.”

“I deserve to be there [at the wedding] as his mother, not because of what I’ve done for him – because that is what a mother does – but to stand proud and see her son married,” she added.

It’s not about the money

Caroline says that marrying into a wealthier family is not the reason for Adam’s fight with his parents.

Asked if the Olympian has been taken in by the trappings of fame, she said: “I don’t think he is that fickle. I think he has been swept along.”

“Adam has more than enough money to do all this himself anyway. That’s why I know his head hasn’t been turned by money.

“Adam has made his own money, investing and building businesses. He has worked very hard for what he has got and what he has gained.

“Adam is genuinely in love with Holly. When he told me she was his soulmate, that made me so happy. It still makes me happy now.”