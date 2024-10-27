‘Got offer to act in porn for 4 lakh’: Desi mom reacts to son’s ‘big news’. Viral video

What would you do if you were offered to act in an adult film? Whatever you do, telling your mother might not be on your list. However, this content creator did just that, and his mom’s reaction to the revelation will make you giggle. The image shows the son who pranked his mom by telling her he got an offer to act in a porn movie. (Instagram/@unniiverse_)

“My mom reacting to the movie role I was offered for ₹300,000,” Instagram user Ashwin Unni wrote as he shared a video of the prank he pulled on his mother.

Ashwin gets his mom in front of the camera and tells her that he got an offer to act. After saying, “That’s nice,” his mom insists that he share the “real news.” However, he keeps insisting that his acting offer is the news he has to share. Once his mom settles and gives the go-ahead, he tells her he got an offer to act in a blue film.

His mom’s first reaction is of shock. She then mildly scoffs at her son and asks if a child should say this in front of their parents. The video ends with a screenshot of the offer that Ashwin received.

Watch the entire video here:

Social media can’t stop laughing:

The video sparked laughter among people, with some saying their parents would react the same way Ashwin’s mom did. An individual wrote, “While everyone is talking about the offer, I just noticed the reply.”

Another added, “Aunty’s cry for help is real tho!” A third expressed, “My mom would have kicked me out.” A fourth asked, “How did you react at first? Were you excited or shocked?” Ashwin replied, “I felt important.”

