Granddaughter comes up with a special surprise for grandpa who missed her wedding. Watch

Wedding is a special day for a person and it is only natural for them to want their loved ones to be a part of the ceremony. That is what this woman wanted too but due to health reasons her grandpa couldn’t attend her wedding. To make him feel special and also to make wonderful memories, she came up with an interesting plan. She visited her grandfather along with her husband in their wedding attire.

Camryn Seifert Thie posted the video on her Instagram page. The video opens to show a text that reads, “My sweet grandpa hasn’t been doing well and he had to miss my wedding…” The clip shows an elderly woman getting up from his couch. The video then shows the woman along with her husband surprising the man. What is incredible to watch is the reaction of the grandpa upon seeing his granddaughter in her wedding dress.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being posted, has accumulated more than 4,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. “What a lovely idea! Congrats!” posted an Instagram user. “Crying my eyes out. I don’t know you but how beautiful that you did this for him!” expressed another. “Beautiful video, but you look amazing in that dress,” commented a third. “This is so sweet!!! You & your grandpa have the same beautiful smile!!! Congratulations to you & your hubby,” wrote a fourth.