Grandma spends grandson’s $8,600 tuition fee to remove wrinkles to ‘stop husband from cheating’

A woman in China lost her savings, including the money for her grandson’s tuition, after she opted for a wrinkle-removing treatment. Reportedly, the woman was taken to a nearby plastic surgery clinic by the owner of a therapy centre within her residential complex. She got the treatment believing it would stop her husband from cheating and ended up losing $8,600. The woman was taken to the plastic surgery clinic by the owner of a therapy centre in her residential compound. (Representational image). (Pexels)

What did the surgeon tell her?

When the woman, identified with the surname Cui, visited the plastic surgery clinic, a surgeon told her that she had too many wrinkles on her face, adding that it would also bring her bad luck, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

The medical professional further convinced her that crow’s feet around her eyes meant that her husband was cheating on her. Reportedly, the surgeon convinced Cui that she must remove them for her husband’s luck. She was also persuaded into believing that removing the wrinkles between her brows would bring her children good luck.

Rushed to make payment:

According to the outlet, she was rushed into making an online payment after the clinic staff took her phone. Before she could realise it, she had already paid a hefty amount to the clinic.

How did it come to light?

Cui’s daughter came to know about the incident after the 58-year-old was left with headaches and nausea after getting treatment at the clinic. She was also unable to open her mouth.

It turned out Cui was injected with hyaluronic acid filler. SCMP cited that according to the medical document, she had received 10 procedures in a single sitting.

Later, Cui’s daughter demanded a refund, claiming that the clinic had cheated her mother. However, they refused and asked Cui’s daughter to pursue legal action.

What did social media say?

According to the outlet, an individual wrote, “To be honest, I do not think the procedures she received worked.” A few others suggested that Cui still had wrinkles on her face. Another posted, “Many plastic surgery clinics use Chinese people’s superstition to trick them, and it works.”

Since 2019, China has been fighting hard to stop false advertising and unreasonable charges in the medical industry. Seven hospitals have been fined, and orders have also been passed to suspend their businesses.